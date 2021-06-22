No E-pass Mandatory for Himachal-bound Tourists From July 1

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to do away with the mandatory e-pass for tourists visiting the state from July 1. The government has also decided to allow inter-state buses including private ones with 50 per cent capacity.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today. An official spokesman said that the government offices would start working with a hundred per cent capacity from July 1 too.

It has also been decided that all the shops would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm while restaurants would be allowed to operate till 10 pm. Social gatherings would be allowed up to 50 per cent of the total indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 persons, whereas a maximum of 100 persons would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings.

