‘No Electricity Crisis in India’: Power Minister RK Sharma Says All States Meet Requirements Fully
The minister said in the Lok Sabha that states meet their demand from their own generating sources and share from central generating stations.
A file photo of Power Minister RK Singh.
New Delhi: Declaring that there is no power crisis in the country, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said India has installed power generation capacity of around 365 GW, double the peak demand.
"There is no power crisis in the country. The maximum peak demand experienced during the current year was around 183 Giga Watt (GW) whereas the installed generation capacity in the country is around 365 GW which is double our peak demand," he said during Question Hour.
Apart from long-term power purchase agreements, states have the option to purchase power at any time from power exchanges and meet the electricity requirements fully, the minister said.
There is more than sufficient power available and states and distribution companies can draw as much power as they need, he said.
