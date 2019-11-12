Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Toxic Haze Returns to Haunt Delhi as Stubble Burning, Changed Wind Speed Lead to ‘Severe-Plus’ Air Quality

A dip in the temperature and fire plume blowing towards the region has led to accumulation of pollutants near the ground, India Meteorological Department said.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Toxic Haze Returns to Haunt Delhi as Stubble Burning, Changed Wind Speed Lead to ‘Severe-Plus’ Air Quality
A view of India Gate shrouded in smog. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR's air quality on Tuesday morning reached ‘severe-plus’ emergency category with more farm fire plume blowing towards the region, and a decrease in the wind speed and temperature hampering dispersion of pollutants.

At 8 am on Tuesday, the AQI in Noida’s Sector 62 (768) reached the ‘severe-plus emergency’ category.

The monitoring stations at ITI Jahangirpuri (741), Vasundhara in Ghaziabad (714), DITE Okhla (624), Bawana (792), Rohini (692), Narela (698), Mundka (735), and Anand Vihar (666) also recorded the air quality in the "severe-plus" category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) bordered on "severe" levels on Monday and the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, had warned of the worsening air quality from Tuesday.

On Monday, the city's overall air quality index read 360 at 4 pm, up from 321 on Sunday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting centre, said the spike in pollution levels can be attributed to a significant decline in the wind speed -- from 20 kilometers per hour over the last two days to 10 kilometers per hour on Monday.

He said incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab have increased and northwesterly winds have been bringing more farm fire plume to the Delhi-NCR region.

A dip in the temperature has also led to accumulation of pollutants near the ground, he said.

SAFAR said the effective stubble fire count on Sunday was 1,846.

"Stubble plume intrusion is expected to increase and a decrease in surface wind speed over the Delhi region is predicted for the next two days," it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram