Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Entry for Commercial Vehicles to Delhi from Noida Over Republic Day Rehearsal

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Entry for Commercial Vehicles to Delhi from Noida Over Republic Day Rehearsal
Indian Army personnel during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold, winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Noida: Entry of commercial vehicles to Delhi from Noida will be barred from 11 pm on Wednesday till the end of Republic Day rehearsal on Thursday, officials said.

Similar restrictions would be in place again from 11 pm on January 25 and 26, the Noida Traffic Police said.

"All commercial vehicles which have to go to Rajasthan, Haryana, or Punjab are advised to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the period of restriction," it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26.

The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, according to the officials.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, the statement said.

Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the rehearsal is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram