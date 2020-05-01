Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

No Exit-entry From Containment Areas As of Now, Says Maharashtra Govt

The second phase of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is scheduled to end on May 3 though the situation in Maharashtra, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, continues to remain grim.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
No Exit-entry From Containment Areas As of Now, Says Maharashtra Govt
Image used for representation (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: There will be no exit or entry of people from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad amid the novel coronavirus outbreak till civic commissioners in these regions decide on containment zone boundaries, an order issued by the Maharashtra government said

on Friday.

The second phase of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is scheduled to end on May 3 though the situation in Maharashtra, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, continues to remain grim. The order said outward movement from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to other districts will have to be executed very carefully and shall not start till municipal commissioners decide on containment zone boundaries.

Extreme care is to be taken before allowing movement from other hotspot areas such as Malegaon, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Aurangabad and Nagpur, it added. It said that a certificate from a registered medical practitioner that the one intending to travel does not have influenza-like symptoms will be sufficient for the purpose and separate screening will not be required.

The nodal authority sending persons to other districts will inform its counterpart there and movement will begin only after acceptance letter of the receiving nodal authority is issued. The system of e-pass currently in use by Maharashtra police will be made available for this purpose to the nodal authorities, and appropriate changes are being made in the system, the order said.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres