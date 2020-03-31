Take the pledge to vote

No Extension in Date Due to Covid-19 for Central Govt Employees Due to Retire on March 31

The Personnel Ministry clarified that the employees due to retire would do so on March 31 irrespective of whether they were working from office or home.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
No Extension in Date Due to Covid-19 for Central Govt Employees Due to Retire on March 31
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. (Image: NIAID-RML)

New Delhi: The central government employees due to retire on March 31 will superannuate on that day itself, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday.

In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the countrywide lockdown declared by the government consequent to the outbreak of Covid-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020, in terms of Fundamental Rules 56 and due to retire, shall retire from central government services on March 31, 2020, irrespective at whether they are working from home or office, it said.

