No Extension of Lockdown, Says Delhi Health Minister as Rising Cases Spark Buzz

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus will not be extended in the national capital.

"Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi," said Jain. The remarks came in the backdrop of speculations on social media that the city would go back into lockdown.

On Thursday, calls to impose lockdown in the national capital gained traction on Twitter after the capital city witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases.

Delhi has a total number of 34,687 cases and 1,085 deaths. It ranks third in the total number of cases, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Alluding to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's claim of 2,098 Covid-19 deaths, Jain said, "Why do they not send those details to us?"

According to the MCD's data, at least 2,098 people have died in the national capital due to novel coronavirus, more than twice the official figures reported by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The claim has been refuted by the AAP government.