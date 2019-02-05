'No Extradition, Abducted and Brought to India': Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s Startling Claim

: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's plea challenging his detention after being brought here from Dubai.Talwar, in Enforcement Directorate custody after being deported from Dubai on Thursday, has challenged his deportation before the court as being illegal.Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Talwar, told the court that his client had been “abducted and brought to India”. Alleging that procedure was not followed, Rohatgi said extradition was not carried out.Talwar is wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.An alleged accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal - Rajiv Saxena - was extradited from the United Arab Emirates and brought back to India on Wednesday. Deepak Talwar, who is wanted in a money laundering case was also extradited from Dubai and brought back on the same flight as Saxena.Both Saxena and Talwar were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on their arrival.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.