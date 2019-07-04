No Film Songs, Check on Illegal Slaughtering & Ban on Plastic: Yogi Govt Begins Preparing for Kanwar Yatra
The month-long yatra will start from July 17 and Uttar Pradesh chief minister has asked officials to conduct inter-departmental meetings at every zone, district and mandals, and coordinate with them to avoid any mishappening.
Representative image
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to start preparations for kanwar yatra and ensure proper security for the devotees. The chief minister also instructed officials to sprinkle flowers and petals on devotees from a helicopter, an official release said.
He issued the directive at a meeting with the administration and police department at Lok Bhavan, the release said. The chief minister made it clear that DJs will not be banned but they should only play bhajans and no film songs will be allowed.
The month-long yatra will start from July 17. The CM instructed officials to be prepared for possible problems that can occur during the yatra. The chief minister also asked officials to conduct inter-departmental meetings at every zone, district and mandals, and coordinate with them to avoid any mishappening.
Emphasising on the importance of cleanliness campaign, he instructed the officials to ban the usage of thermocol and plastic bags during the yatra. Special security measures should be taken, he said, adding that the dignity of the devotees should be ensured.
All arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh, the chief minister said. He also asked the officials to identify shiv temples in their areas and ensure cleanliness, proper drinking water, electricity and security at the shrines.
Make sure there are no liquor shops and illegal slaughter houses near the kanwar yatra route or the places of their stay, Adityanath said.
Since this year Bakrid and last Monday of kanwar yatra will fall on same day - August 12, the CM instructed the officials to have proper security measures and check that no illegal slaughtering takes place. CCTV cameras should be installed in the crowded areas, he added.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zaira Wasim’s Exit Must Have Demoralised So Many Youngsters in Kashmir, Says Anupam Kher
- Streaker Interrupts England vs New Zealand Clash at Durham
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s