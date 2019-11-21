Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Final Decision Yet on Merger of UGC and AICTE, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

In September this year, the HRD minister had said the bill was in final stages and will be taken to the Union Cabinet in October.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Final Decision Yet on Merger of UGC and AICTE, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
File photo of University Grants Commission (UGC).

New Delhi: No final decision has been taken yet on merger of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

"Till now, no final decision has been taken on this issue," Nishank said in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

Last year, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced its decision to replace the UGC by repealing the UGC Act, 1951. A draft bill for this was put in public domain for feedback. However, it was decided later that the Higher Education Commission of India will also take over the AICTE.

In September this year, the minister said the bill was in final stages and will be taken to the Union Cabinet in October.

"The Higher Education Commission of India will be a single regulator and replace UGC and AICTE. The bill has been prepared after elaborate consultation with states. It will be taken to the Cabinet in October," he had tweeted.

The draft bill had proposed HECI to control academic matters while an advisory board under the HRD minister would be in charge of issuing monetary grants to universities. But various student groups had opposed the handing over of the financial control to the HRD ministry.

UGC is the regulator for universities across the country and AICTE acts as a regulator for engineering, pharmacy, management and other technical education colleges.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram