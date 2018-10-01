English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No FIR Against Meerut Cops Who Thrashed Girl for Befriending Muslim, Get Transferred to Gorakhpur
While the accused constables were suspended, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) men who were named in the FIR have not been arrested yet.
Meerut Police officers beating up the girl on Tuesday. (Video grab)
Lucknow: The UP police department has come under fire for not registering FIR against the Meerut cops who were accused of assaulting a woman medical student and instead transferring them to Gorakhpur, a week after video of them trashing the student went viral.
While the accused constables were suspended, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) men who were named in the FIR have not been arrested yet. The three policemen have now been transferred. “The accused constables, Salek Chand and Neetu Singh, have been transferred to Gorakhpur and constable Priyanka Singh has been transferred to Varanasi. We are waiting for the departmental enquiry to finish, after which due action will be taken,” said Akhilesh Kumar, SSP Meerut.
OP Singh, director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, had stated that action will be taken against the cops and had tweeted last Thursday: “The Meerut incident is an act of gross imprudence by few errant cops. Irresponsible and insensitive behaviour by UP cops would not be tolerated. A job of a policeman is to maintain highest standards of probity which must be upheld at all times. Corrective action is being taken.”
After a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers apprehended an interfaith couple in Meerut, police officials rescued the girl and took it on themselves to school her over her relationship with a Muslim boy. Not just verbal abuse, a lady cop can also be seen thrashing the girl in the video that has now gone viral on the Internet.
The girl had also alleged that she was asked by the officers to file a rape case against her friend if she wanted to ‘walk free’. “While I was waiting at the police station for my family, the policemen forced me to file a rape case against my friend. They told me they would let me walk free only if I listened to them. Later, the officers gave the same advice to my family,” the Times of India quoted the woman as saying.
