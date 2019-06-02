English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Firearms Used at Training Camp in Thane School, Says Bajrang Dal
Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organizers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons, if any, used at the camp.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, claimed Sunday that no firearm training was given at a camp held by it at a school in neighboring Thane district last week.
An NGO had complained to police that the right-wing organization imparted gun training to students at a camp at a school in Mira Road area.
Navghar police are probing the matter.
When contacted, Sandeep Bhagat, Konkan region coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, said the allegation was a "political conspiracy".
"The participants at `Shourya Prashikshan Varg 2019' which was held at the school did not handle guns," he said.
"Some of our activists had brought air-guns, which do not require a license," he said.
"We gave training to students in rappelling, stick- fighting, running, long jump....We had given a letter to police about this before the camp was held," he said.
Police also sought response from the shop from where the air-guns were procured, Bhagat added, and it was confirmed that these guns did not require any kind of license, he said.
Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organizers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons, if any, used at the camp.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that air-guns were used for training, he said.
"We are conducting further probe," he added.
The school where the camp was held is run by a BJP MLA, said another police official.
