Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Firearms Used at Training Camp in Thane School, Says Bajrang Dal

Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organizers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons, if any, used at the camp.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Firearms Used at Training Camp in Thane School, Says Bajrang Dal
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, claimed Sunday that no firearm training was given at a camp held by it at a school in neighboring Thane district last week.

An NGO had complained to police that the right-wing organization imparted gun training to students at a camp at a school in Mira Road area.

Navghar police are probing the matter.

When contacted, Sandeep Bhagat, Konkan region coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, said the allegation was a "political conspiracy".

"The participants at `Shourya Prashikshan Varg 2019' which was held at the school did not handle guns," he said.

"Some of our activists had brought air-guns, which do not require a license," he said.

"We gave training to students in rappelling, stick- fighting, running, long jump....We had given a letter to police about this before the camp was held," he said.

Police also sought response from the shop from where the air-guns were procured, Bhagat added, and it was confirmed that these guns did not require any kind of license, he said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni said police had contacted the organizers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons, if any, used at the camp.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that air-guns were used for training, he said.

"We are conducting further probe," he added.

The school where the camp was held is run by a BJP MLA, said another police official.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram