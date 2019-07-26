No Flower Bouquets, 'Vote of Thanks' at Jharkhand Govt Programmes, Says Top Official
The Raghubar Das-led dispensation will also do away with the 'vote of thanks' speech at the programmes, with the host just announcing the end 'appropriately'.
Representative Image
Ranchi: Jharkhand has decided to end the protocol of presenting mementos and flowers bouquets to guests at government programmes, as it looks forward to wrapping up events in scheduled time.
The Raghubar Das-led dispensation will also do away with the 'vote of thanks' speech at the programmes, with the host just announcing the end "appropriately", an official statement issued on Thursday by Chief Secretary D K Tiwari said.
"It is difficult to end government programmes in stipulated time. These decisions were taken to ensure that the programmes are wrapped up as per schedule," Tiwari said.
Exception, however, can be made in special cases, for which permission has to be taken in advance.
"If it is extremely important to present guests with bouquet and mementos in a programme, approval should be taken from the government in advance," the chief secretary said.
"The guests on the stage should be ideally introduced during the welcome address. One flower might be given but that, too, in exceptional cases," he said.
As for functions attended by the President, the vice-president, the prime minister, the governor and other important guests, the schedule should be followed minute-by- minute, with necessary approvals from the departments concerned, Tiwari added.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite for Low-End Smartphones Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- AR Murugadoss Treats Fans With New Pictures of Rajinikanth From Darbar, See Here
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?