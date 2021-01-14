No Foreign Head of State as Republic Day Chief Guest This Year Due to Pandemic, Says Centre

The government on Thursday confirmed there will not be a chief guest at this year's Republic Day event on January 26.

"Due to the global Covid-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

India had initially invited Boris Johnson to be the chief guest but the British PM had to cancel his visit in view of the grim coronavirus situation back home.

Later, the name of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi was also floated, but the speculation was denied.