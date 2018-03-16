English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Formula Yet, But Talks Will Resolve Ayodhya Dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
The Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar claimed that Ramchandraji Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhada — one of the parties to the Ayodhya dispute — had requested him to intervene in the matter.
File photo of Art of Living Foundation chief and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: CNN-News18 TV grab)
Ahmednagar: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya issue through mediation, today said he has no "ready-made" formula to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, but is confident that a solution can be found through talks.
Edited by: Puja Menon
