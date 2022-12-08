No Foul Play, Say Officials, After Female Leopard's Death in Yeoor Forest 

A female leopard found dead in the forest area of Yeoor in Thane city of Maharashtra died of natural reasons and there was no foul play, forest department officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Director (North) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Uday Dhage said the leopardess, aged around five years, was found dead in the forest area on November 25.

“There was nothing suspicious in the death of the animal,” the official said in a release.

In November, a leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai area. A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning and a team was sent to the spot to investigate if the sighting was of concern.

In another incident, a leopard was rescued from a densely-populated area in Nashik city of Maharashtra hours after it was spotted there. The feline had entered Ayesha Nagar locality in Vadala Road area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, and was caged shortly after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

In August, this year, a leopard strayed into a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, triggering panic in the residential locality. The feline was captured after 10 hours. The leopard entered the house located at Umbarkhand village in Sahapur taluka at around 4am.

A woman family member was shocked to find the big cat resting in a room of their house. She immediately locked the room and the family alerted local police and forest personnel. Residents of the village, having a population of around 250, panicked after getting to know about the carnivore venturing into the house.

Forest officials and a team from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park later reached the house. They tranquilised the leopard and took it away for release into a forest.

