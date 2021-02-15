No Free Covid-19 Treatment to Those Who Refuse Vaccine, Proposes Bengaluru Municipal Body

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to send a proposal to the government seeking permission to deny free treatment to those infected with Covid-19 after refusing to take the vaccine.

“It's the people's choice. My strong opinion is that when government is making vaccine free for healthcare and frontline workers, they should come forward. We are also thinking that entire cost of Covid-19 treatment is borne by government. If people don't take vaccine and they get infected, I think we should not bear their expenditure," BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad told CNN-News18.

On Monday, he said he was planning to send a proposal to the government suggesting the same.

The statement comes following poor turnout from healthcare and frontline workers to get vaccinated. It seems like the pub city has lived up to its name and many are unsure of giving up alcohol for 40 days for free vaccine. What many don't know is the beneficiaries can continue to eat and drink what they want as per their routine, irrespective of getting the vaccine shot.

Many have reportedly told medical officers about the myth surrounding alcohol consumption.

"Nobody has come. One reason is they are scared about getting vaccinated. Secondly, there is this myth that they should stay away from alcohol for some days after getting vaccinated which is not true. That is only a myth," said Sowmya HE, medical officer in-charge of the Wilson Garden urban primary health centre where none of the registered ‘pourakarmikas’ or civic workers turned up last week.

In Bengaluru urban district, which has the most beneficiaries, only 35 per cent healthcare workers and barely 13 per cent frontline workers have been vaccinated as of Saturday. Of the 17,000 civic workers targeted to have been covered by now, only around 2,500 have actually taken the shot so far. Bengaluru Urban ranks the worst among all districts in Bengaluru in vaccine coverage.

The BBMP had also given half-day paid leave and said it would monitor the health of the pourakarmikas for a month after vaccination.