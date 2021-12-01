No Free Covid Treatment, Ration & Pension: Unvaccinated Population in These States May Have to Pay Hefty Price

Omicron, the new South Africa Covid-19 variant is sending worrying signals across the globe. Causing panic, countries which were opening travel bans after nearly two years, are once again mulling the decision. While experts believe vaccine inequality has resulted in the mutation, several countries are taking a tough stand against those still reluctant to take Covid vaccines.

Considering the global average, vaccine coverage in India is abysmally low. As of Wednesday, India has vaccinated 1,24,10,86,850 people. A Times of India report, India’s rank among the 29 countries with over 50 million population has slid over the last two months in terms of the number of doses per 100 population as well as the percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Against a global average of 96 doses per 100 population as of November 16, India had achieved 81 per 100. Similarly, 41% of the world’s population has been fully vaccinated, India has given both doses to only 27% of its population. This is despite India having for long been the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines.

Amid low vaccination rates, states have decided to take action those still unvaccinated:

Kerala

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided not to provide free Covid treatment to people who are still reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended restricting access to public facilities and government benefits, such as ration and pension, for unvaccinated residents. The committee has suggested only fully vaccinated adults should be allowed to use public facilities such as public transport, metro trains, hotels, shopping complexes and malls, cinemas and auditorium, swimming pools, gardens and parks, libraries, factories and exhibitions.

Maharashtra

Amid Omicron fears, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said, no unvaccinated commuters will be able to board Thane corporation’s transport buses soon. At present, about 70% have taken the first shot in Thane. Initially, those with single doses will be allowed, but gradually full vaccination, like for the local trains, would be required. Passengers will be asked to flash the first Covid vaccination certificate while those fully vaccinated can also show their universal travel pass to travel by the buses within and beyond the city limits.

Madhya Pradesh

In MP’s Khandwa district excise office announced that liquor will be sold only to those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The order states that the 74 liquor stores across Khandwa have been intimated regarding this new rule which will require the customers to get fully inoculated in order to be eligible for buying liquor. The order pointed out that the measure was taken in a bid to boost vaccination amongst citizens as the state continues its mega vaccination campaign.

