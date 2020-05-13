INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Fresh Cases in Last 10 Days, Coimbatore Discharges Last Batch of Recovered Patients

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Coimbatore saw its peak in case count by early April and a large majority of them were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster.

Poornima Murali
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Share this:

Coimbatore, the industrial metropolis in Western Tamil Nadu discharged its last batch of COVID-19 patients, including a 31-year-old new mother on Wednesday. With that, Coimbatore joins a growing list of districts with no active cases.


For a district to turn orange, it needs to maintain that status for 14 days. "There have been no fresh cases in the district for the last 10 days. This is possible because of the combined effect of the health department, revenue department and district administration," District Collector said.


From now on, Coimbatore is extra vigilant to not let fresh cases erupt in the district. "While relaxations have been given, it is necessary for people to wear masks when they step out. Physical distancing is a must. The district will set up testing kiosks to screen people entering the district from Kerala. Symptomatic people will be isolated," the Collector added.


In mid-March, when the number of cases witnessed a sudden spike in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore was the second-worst coronavirus-hit district. And as of May 2, Coimbatore was nursing 142 people affected by the virus, second to Chennai which accounted for over 1,257 cases.


Coimbatore saw its peak in case count by early April and a large majority of them were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster. The district followed an aggressive containment plan to ensure those who returned from the Nizamuddin conference were traced at the earliest, while the people crossing the border were carefully screened.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading