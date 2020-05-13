No Fresh Cases in Last 10 Days, Coimbatore Discharges Last Batch of Recovered Patients

Coimbatore, the industrial metropolis in Western Tamil Nadu discharged its last batch of COVID-19 patients, including a 31-year-old new mother on Wednesday. With that, Coimbatore joins a growing list of districts with no active cases.







For a district to turn orange, it needs to maintain that status for 14 days. "There have been no fresh cases in the district for the last 10 days. This is possible because of the combined effect of the health department, revenue department and district administration," District Collector said.







From now on, Coimbatore is extra vigilant to not let fresh cases erupt in the district. "While relaxations have been given, it is necessary for people to wear masks when they step out. Physical distancing is a must. The district will set up testing kiosks to screen people entering the district from Kerala. Symptomatic people will be isolated," the Collector added.







In mid-March, when the number of cases witnessed a sudden spike in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore was the second-worst coronavirus-hit district. And as of May 2, Coimbatore was nursing 142 people affected by the virus, second to Chennai which accounted for over 1,257 cases.







Coimbatore saw its peak in case count by early April and a large majority of them were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster. The district followed an aggressive containment plan to ensure those who returned from the Nizamuddin conference were traced at the earliest, while the people crossing the border were carefully screened.





