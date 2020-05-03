No Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, 4 More Regions Declared as Hotspots
Till now, 401 people have been cured in the state and there are 95 under treatment in Kerala.
(Representative image) A testing centre for coronavirus. (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Sunday, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.
The total of number of affected people in the state remains 499.
The state had on May 1 reported no fresh cases of the virus, even as one person tested positive for the disease on Saturday.
"One person from Kasaragod, who was under treatment in Kannur, was cured of coronavirus on Sunday and there are no fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state today," Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a medical bulletin.
Till now, 401 people have been cured in the state and there are 95 under treatment in Kerala.
"As of today, there are 21,720 people under observation in the state, out of which 388 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Till now, 32,217 samples have been sent for testing," she said.
The government has declared four more regionsin state as hotspots, taking the total number to 84.
Kannur has 37 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Kottayam with 18 cases and Idukki and Kollam with 12 cases each.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Wants to Stay Away from China's Video Mocking US on Covid-19 Response
- 'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Responds to IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals
- The French are Being Urged to Eat More Cheese as an Act of 'Patriotism' amid Covid-19 Crisis
- Rare Lunar Meteorite Found in Sahara Desert, Put on Sale for Rs 18 Crore
- Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post