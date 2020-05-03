Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

No Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, 4 More Regions Declared as Hotspots

Till now, 401 people have been cured in the state and there are 95 under treatment in Kerala.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, 4 More Regions Declared as Hotspots
(Representative image) A testing centre for coronavirus. (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Sunday, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.

The total of number of affected people in the state remains 499.

The state had on May 1 reported no fresh cases of the virus, even as one person tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

"One person from Kasaragod, who was under treatment in Kannur, was cured of coronavirus on Sunday and there are no fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state today," Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a medical bulletin.

Till now, 401 people have been cured in the state and there are 95 under treatment in Kerala.

"As of today, there are 21,720 people under observation in the state, out of which 388 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Till now, 32,217 samples have been sent for testing," she said.

The government has declared four more regionsin state as hotspots, taking the total number to 84.

Kannur has 37 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Kottayam with 18 cases and Idukki and Kollam with 12 cases each.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,099,987

    +16,437*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,441,767

    +55,248*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,097,858

    +34,337*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,922

    +4,474*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres