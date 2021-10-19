No Fresh Covid-19 Case Reported in 71 Districts of Uttar Pradesh

With effective implementation of measures such as the stringent ‘trace, test & treat’ mechanism, prevention through rapid vaccination coupled with partial corona curfews to control the spread of Covid-19, no fresh infections were recorded from as many as 71 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, despite its large population density, has successfully been able to restrict the daily Covid case count below the 50-mark for over two consecutive months.

Signalling control over the resurgent disease, out of over 1,27,322 samples tested, as many as 12 cases were recorded from just 4 districts in the span of the last 24 hours. The daily cases have declined by over 99 per cent from their peak which was capped at 38,055 on April 24.

The downward trajectory of the virus in UP has continued for the consecutive fourteenth week, testifying to the success of numerous proactive measures implemented by the government. UP has also maintained the daily Covid test positivity rate at 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country. This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding from the State. The active caseload now stands at 118 which has been brought down by over a remarkable 99 per cent from its peak of 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

With the recovery of as many as 16,87,031 people from the Covid-19 infection, the State’s recovery rate has jumped to 98.9 per cent. UP is rapidly moving towards being coronavirus-free as active and fresh Covid-19 cases in as many as 42 districts have declined to zero.

The State has so far provided the vaccine jabs to as many as 12,01,64,415 people. Of these, over 9,32,63,733 have received the first dose whereas over 2,69,00,682 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

