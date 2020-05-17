INDIA

1-MIN READ

No Fresh Lockdown Advisory from Centre, West Bengal to Continue Status Quo: Home Department

(Image: News18)

(Image: News18)

According to a tweet of the home department, a notification on the comprehensive plan regarding the continuation of the status quo in the state will be issued on Monday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
The West Bengal government decided to carry on with the arrangements already in place after receiving no fresh advisory from the Union government on Sunday, when the lockdown 3.0 is ending, the state home department said.

"No advisory yet received from GOI till today evening on lockdown update. Status quo with same arrangements to continue in WB until further notification. We will notify our comprehensive plan tomorrow afternoon," said the tweet.

Till Saturday, West Bengal recorded 160 COVID-19 deaths with at least 2,576 confirmed cases.

