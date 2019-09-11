Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Fresh Recruitment of Local Youth Among Militant Ranks in Jammu and Kashmir, Says DGP

The DGP also said there are some incidents of terrorists threatening fruit dealers in south Kashmir against collecting fruits but police is aware about the situation and 'our job is to facilitate the process and ensure that no one is able to harass them'.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Fresh Recruitment of Local Youth Among Militant Ranks in Jammu and Kashmir, Says DGP
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar on August 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Loading...

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said there have been no reports of any fresh recruitment of local youth joining militant ranks in the state, where life is returning to normal.

The DGP also said there are some incidents of terrorists threatening fruit dealers in south Kashmir against collecting fruits but police is aware about the situation and "our job is to facilitate the process and ensure that no one is able to harass them".

"There have been no reports of any fresh local recruitment among the militant ranks. Some youth had been misled (in the past) and in a fit of anger gone astray, and we have been able to bring many of them back," Singh told reporters here.

He said there are some reports of infiltration and "we recently saw two Pakistani terrorists apprehended by the Army in Gulmarg sector".

On September 4, the Army said Pakistan is pushing infiltrators into Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities and create disturbance while playing video clips showing two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group -- Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Nazim of Rawalpindi -- who were arrested in Gulmarg sector on August 21.

On the prevailing situation in the Valley, the police chief said, "Life is returning towards normalcy and people are going about their activities with school and offices open."

However, Singh said there were some incidents of terrorists threatening fruit dealers in south Kashmir, telling them not to collect fruit but people are doing it.

"Our job is to facilitate the process and we want to ensure that no one is able to harass people...We do not tell people what to do or what not to do," the DGP said.

He said even on Wednesday more than 230 truck loads of fruits were dispatched to markets outside the Valley from a particular south Kashmir district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram