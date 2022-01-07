No Fresh Registration on CoWIN, Walk-in Allowed: Centre Lays Down Rules for Precaution Dose

The Centre on Friday said that those eligible for the “precaution dose" of Covid-19 will not have to register themselves again on the CoWIN app. Laying down the process, it said that the beneficiaries can now directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Covid-19 vaccination center in order to be inoculated.

The schedules will be published on January 8 on the vaccination app. The online appointment facility will also start by Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10, the government said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement for a “precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers as well as co-morbid seniors. The Prime Minister did not call it a “booster dose" as the third dose is termed worldwide.

People aged 60 years and above with co-morbidity will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre told states and union territories. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose or third dose.

“The idea is that the dose is being offered as a matter of abundant precaution as one view is that Indians already have hybrid immunity,” a government source had explained.

How can one register for a precautionary dose?

• All senior citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to get the precaution dose using their current Co-WIN account.

• Beneficiaries can register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration procedure.

• Eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

• Verification will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

Apart from Aadhaar, other IDs approved by the MoHFW are:

1. EPIC

2. Passport

3. Driving license

4. PAN Card

5. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

6. Pension Document with Photograph

• When the precautionary dose is due, the Co-WIN system will send SMS to such recipients to remind them to take it.

• Registration and appointment services are available in both online and onsite formats.

• All Vaccination will be recorded in real-time through the Co-WIN Vaccinator Module on the same day.

Which vaccine to be administered?

The Centre on Wednesday said that the same vaccine will be administered as the third dose of booster or precaution dose of vaccine and no mix and match will be allowed as of now. Therefore those who have received Covishield as their first and second dose will receive Covishield as their third dose. Similarly, those who have received Covaxin in their first two doses will receive Covaxin in the third dose, Niti Aayog member, Dr VK Paul said during the press briefing of the health ministry.

India’s decision to administer the third dose comes amid an ongoing Omicron scare. The Union health ministry on Wednesday issued a revised guideline for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. It also appealed to people not to rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or CT scan without consultation of treating medical officer.

