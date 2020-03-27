‘No Friday Prayers in Mosques: Clerics Ask People to Follow Lockdown Orders, Offer Namaz From Home

Lucknow: In view of the 21-day nationwide complete lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, clerics have asked people not to gather in mosques to offer Friday prayers and, instead, offer prayers from home.

Speaking to news18, Muslim cleric and maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who is also a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, “An appeal has been made to everyone to offer Friday namaz from their houses in the wake of coronavirus spread. I understand the importance of Friday prayers at mosques for Muslims, but as per the current situation the most important thing to practice is social distancing. I once again appeal to everyone to adhere to the government’s guidelines and offer namaz at their house. Also, everyone should pray to Allah to protect our country and the entire world from this deadly virus. I am sure our dua (prayer) will be accepted by Allah.”

Earlier on Thursday, Darul Uloom Nadwat Ul Ulama, a well-known seminary, had also urged people to not go to mosques to offer Friday prayers.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 42 on Thursday after four new patients tested positive. There are a total of eight cases from Agra, three from Ghaziabad, 14 from Noida, eight from Lucknow, two from Pilibhit and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Baghpat and Shamli.

Till date, 1,493 people have tested negative, while the test results of 95 people are still awaited. More than 15 lakh people have been scanned at the international border and 2,188 villages at the Indo-Nepal border have been sanitised.

