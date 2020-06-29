No Further Lockdown in Punjab, Says CM, Appeals to People to Adhere to Safety Protocols

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said there would be no further lockdown and appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols. Singh said the state has made arrangements to combat any emergent situation.

He said there were 5,216 coronavirus cases till June 28, of which 133 deaths had been reported.

Twenty-three patients were in high dependency unit and seven critically ill-patients on ventilators.

Singh said the Covid-19 testing capacity would be enhanced to 20,000 per day by the end of July with four new testing labs, against the present around 10,000 per day.

Singh said the migrant workers who have returned to their home states are now coming back to Punjab as they envision a job potential here.

The state has suffered a colossal loss of revenue of Rs 33,000 crore due to the crisis, Singh said, adding the Centre didn't give a single penny out of Rs 20 lakh crore package except Rs 2,200 crore as the state's share in the Goods and Service Tax.

