No Further Relaxations in Mumbai: Rain, Influx of Migrants May Hamper Covid Protocol, Says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its fresh orders for Mumbai on Friday said that in view of the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming through local trains, the city would be kept at ‘Level 3’ of Covid restrictions being followed across the state.

The same restrictions will continue across the city, which is to see no fresh relaxations in curbs for now. The decision comes even as many cities like Pune and Nagpur are set to open up further owing to a decline in cases.

Maharashtra has announced a five-step unlock plan. Under the guidelines, the state’s districts have been divided into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

Under the first level, districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and below 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy have been allowed to unlock fully with no restrictions. All restaurants, malls, salons, movie theatres, shops can open in the said districts under level 1.

The second level is for districts that have less than five per cent positivity and oxygen beds occupancy of 25 to 40 per cent. Shops can reopen in districts under level 2. But malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons have been allowed partial relaxations.

Marriages and gatherings with a capacity of 50% have also been permitted. In level 2 districts, offices can also reopen with full capacity.

Meanwhile, districts with a positivity rate of 5 to 10% and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy will be classified as level 3.

