No Future in Taliban-ruled Nation, Govt Allows Afghans to Continue Training at Indian Defence Institutes

The Centre has decided to allow all Afghan nationals training either at defence academies in India or pursuing specialised military courses to continue.

According to a report by The Indian Express, once they complete their courses, they will be allowed to apply for refugee status in one of the 98 countries that have announced they will accept Afghan nationals.

Currently, there are around 80 Afghan nationals completing their courses in academies such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), and another around 40 who are pursuing other specialised military courses.

ALSO READ: Training in India, Fate of 150 Afghan Soldiers in Limbo After Country’s Military Collapse

While the insurgents have given ‘general amnesty’ to all government officials and asked them to join work, the defence forces are vulnerable to revenge attacks.

Apart from supplying military hardware, including four Mi-25 armed helicopters and three light Cheetal choppers, to ANDSF, India has also trained thousands of Afghan military personnel over the years in counter-terrorism operations, military field-craft, signals, intelligence-gathering and information technology, among other fields.

Scores have also undergone the “Young Officers’ course" at the Infantry School in Mhow as well as training at the specialised counter-insurgency and jungle warfare school at Vairengte in Mizoram.

Around 700 to 800 Afghan soldiers per year, on an average, were attending the short-duration “tailor-made" courses for them at the different Indian military establishments for well over a decade now.

The Taliban capitalized on the uncertainty caused by the February 2020 agreement reached in Doha, Qatar, between the militant group and the United States calling for a full American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here