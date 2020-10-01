Ahead of Protest Planned against UP Rape, Delhi Police Say Large Gatherings at India Gate Not Allowed

Amid growing uproar in the national capital over the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim earlier this week, Delhi Police on Thursday said large gatherings in and around India Gate have been banned on October 2, the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, due to the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

However, the police said a gathering of up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar, but only if permitted by the "competent authority". Jantar Mantar is just three kilometres away from India Gate.

The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering upto 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority. — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) October 1, 2020

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," Delhi Police said in another tweet.

The announcement came after a protest meet planned at India Gate on Friday demanding justice for the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras who was brutally gang-raped, tortured and murdered. The horrific incident has reminded the country of the Nirbhaya case.