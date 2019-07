No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand

Jul 24, 2019 04:37 PM IST India India Share

No girl child was born in last three months in as many as 132 villages of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the official data quotes that 216 children were born in the 132 villages of the district in last three months. However, not a single girl was among the newborns. Reported by Jagmohan Singh Chauhan.