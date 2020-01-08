No Girl Murdered in Bihar Shelter Home, Bones Found Were of Some Other Adults, CBI Tells SC

New Delhi: New Delhi: No minor was killed at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar, the CBI told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, eight months after the agency told the top court that bones unearthed from a burial ground near the horror home may have been of murdered young girls.

Appearing for the probe agency, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there is no evidence of murder and that the bones found “were of some other adults”. All 35 girls suspects of having been murdered have been found alive, he said.

In May last year, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that 11 girls may have been murdered by Brajesh Thakur, key accused in the shelter home sexual abuse case, and his accomplices after the agency recovered a "bundle of bones" from a burial ground.

Judgment over the alleged sexual and physical assault at the shelter home is pending in a Delhi court. The accused are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The court had on March 20, 2018, framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors. The accused included eight females and 12 males.

Key accused Thakur and employees of his shelter home, as well as Bihar department of social welfare officials were charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of duty and failure to report assault on the girls. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The matter had come to light following after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

On May 29, 2018, the state government shifted the girls from the shelter home to other protection homes. The top court had on August 2 taken cognisance of the alleged sexual assaults of about 30 minor girls in Muzaffarpur's shelter home and transferred the probe to the CBI on November 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.