Not a Spokesperson for My Party, Says Tharoor After His 'Good Hindu' Comment Causes Mini Storm

I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival & gave it as such. I am not a Spokesperson for my party & did not claim to be speaking for @incindia. https://t.co/aKeJvdLoqG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2018

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raked up a controversy with his remarks against the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.Referring to the demolition of Babri Masjid, Tharoor said “no good Hindu” would want a Ram Temple to be built by “demolishing somebody else’s place of worship”.Speaking at a literature festival in Chennai, Tharoor also alleged that the BJP would resort to communal polarisation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.“I think we have to brace ourselves for some more unpleasantness in the months to come because there has been a correlation, in the not so distant past, between the advent of elections and the stoking of religious passions, communal rioting,” he said.At the event, Tharoor also expressed concerns over the undermining of religious institutions and conceded that the Congress was “ready to admit its mistakes”. “It is a party that imposed the Emergency that has become one of the best custodians of democracy,” he said.Hitting out at Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Is he demanding removal of the makeshift temple where pooja is performed daily in the tent? No one till now has made such a demand.”On Monday, Tharoor accused the media of “distorting” his words. “I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: “most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship,” he tweeted.