No Govt Facilities for Rape, Molestation Accused in Haryana

Accused in rape and molestation cases will now be debarred from government facilities such as pension, driving and arms licences in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday during the launch of a mobile app for the safety of women.Khattar said government services of those chargesheeted in cases of crimes against women would be withdrawn till the final judgment is announced. The civil food supply, however, will not be curtailed.If the accused is convicted, the facilities will be permanently disabled but in case of acquittal, he will be compensated by court.Flagging off designated PCRs named ‘Durga Shakti’ for women, the chief minister also announced a slew of measures to ensure speedy justice in cases of crimes against women.Khattar said in cases of harassment, the investigating officer (IO) would be expected to submit a report within 15 days of the complaint being filed. If the IO is unable to deliver, action will be taken against him. He added that rape cases would be fast-tracked and police probe would have to be completed within 30 days.The Haryana government plans to set up six fast-track courts for speeding up redressal in cases of rape and molestation. The courts will come up in the districts of Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat, Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad and will be formed under the supervision of the Haryana high court.The state will also provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to victims in case they want to hire another advocate instead of the public prosecutor.The chief minister said he would soon meet the Chief Justice of the high court to discuss the possibilities of ensuring a time-bound hearing of rape cases.