Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

No Groom Needed: Family Celebrates Wedding Reception As Man Undergoes Coronavirus Screening

The Thrissur-based groom had returned to Kerala from China a week ago to get married. The actual wedding that was set to take place on February 4 has been postponed until the groom is released from the coronavirus quarantine.

News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Groom Needed: Family Celebrates Wedding Reception As Man Undergoes Coronavirus Screening
Representational photo

Thrissur: Destiny desired that a woman would have to attend her own wedding reception without her groom-to-be. It happened when the Thrissur-based groom, having returned from coronavirus-stricken China, had to be kept under observation for signs of the disease.

Undeterred, his family went ahead with the previously planned function, which included a feast for the family and guests. The actual wedding that was set to take place on February 4, has been postponed until the groom completes his observation period.

The man had returned to Kerala from China a week ago to get married. The bride, family members and their invited guests attended the wedding reception held in Erumapetty, Thrissur.

Anyone suspected of having the disease is barred from attending public functions for 28 days; which is the novel Coronavirus' incubation period. The very first coronavirus case in India was reported in Thrissur when a student from Wuhan had sought treatment in a government hospital. He was soon quarantined at the Thrissur Medical College upon confirmation of the infection.

As all the three cases of the virus' outbreak in India have been in Kerala, the state is under constant vigil to contain its spread. After three back-to-back outbreaks authorities now have renewed hope as no new case has been reported since the past few days. Of the 190 samples sent for investigation, 100 have tested negative till now.

According to latest reports, 2,421 people are currently under observation with another 100 that are in quarantine. However, despite authorities and health officials sending out warning and stepping-up counter measures, non-cooperation towards the mission has landed the coronavirus-fighting squad in the state in serious trouble.

Two people under-observation from Kerala recently managed to breach surveillance and flew to Saudi Arabia. Cases were registered against two more people in the state for campaigning false things about the disease.

The Moolahalla town bordering Kerala and Karnataka is now screening passengers coming from Kerala at its check post. Private vehicles and passenger buses are being checked by a team from the Health department. Screening of tourists from Kerala and distribution of pamphlets and handouts has also been carried out, although no travel restriction is imposed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram