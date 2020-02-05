No Groom Needed: Family Celebrates Wedding Reception As Man Undergoes Coronavirus Screening

Thrissur: Destiny desired that a woman would have to attend her own wedding reception without her groom-to-be. It happened when the Thrissur-based groom, having returned from coronavirus-stricken China, had to be kept under observation for signs of the disease.

Undeterred, his family went ahead with the previously planned function, which included a feast for the family and guests. The actual wedding that was set to take place on February 4, has been postponed until the groom completes his observation period.

The man had returned to Kerala from China a week ago to get married. The bride, family members and their invited guests attended the wedding reception held in Erumapetty, Thrissur.

Anyone suspected of having the disease is barred from attending public functions for 28 days; which is the novel Coronavirus' incubation period. The very first coronavirus case in India was reported in Thrissur when a student from Wuhan had sought treatment in a government hospital. He was soon quarantined at the Thrissur Medical College upon confirmation of the infection.

As all the three cases of the virus' outbreak in India have been in Kerala, the state is under constant vigil to contain its spread. After three back-to-back outbreaks authorities now have renewed hope as no new case has been reported since the past few days. Of the 190 samples sent for investigation, 100 have tested negative till now.

According to latest reports, 2,421 people are currently under observation with another 100 that are in quarantine. However, despite authorities and health officials sending out warning and stepping-up counter measures, non-cooperation towards the mission has landed the coronavirus-fighting squad in the state in serious trouble.

Two people under-observation from Kerala recently managed to breach surveillance and flew to Saudi Arabia. Cases were registered against two more people in the state for campaigning false things about the disease.

The Moolahalla town bordering Kerala and Karnataka is now screening passengers coming from Kerala at its check post. Private vehicles and passenger buses are being checked by a team from the Health department. Screening of tourists from Kerala and distribution of pamphlets and handouts has also been carried out, although no travel restriction is imposed.

