English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Hacking of Govt Websites, It was a Hardware Glitch: National Cyber Security Chief
Gulshan Rai said that nearly a dozen government websites hosted by National Infomatics Centre, including defence, home, department of law and labour, were affected due to the outage.
The ministry of defence website page after being hacked on April 6, 2018.
New Delhi: Government websites, including those of defence and home ministries, have not come under any cyberattack, but suffered a hardware-related glitch, National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai said on Friday.
Explaining the outage, he said the websites have been down since afternoon after it was noticed that there was a "storage area networking system" failure. "The same is being addressed. It is only a hardware failure," Rai, who has been working in the field of cyber security since 1998, said.
"There is no hacking or cyberattack," Rai, who heads the cyber security unit, said.
Rai, who was earlier heading the computer emergency response team, said that nearly a dozen government websites hosted by National Infomatics Centre, including defence, home, department of law and labour, were affected due to the outage.
"The hardware is being replaced and they will be up very soon," Rai said.
Earlier Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted, "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (http://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken."
The website of the home ministry was temporarily taken down as part of extra precautions.
An official spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said the National Informatics Centre, which hosts the MHA site, is upgrading the security system of the website which has led to its temporary suspension.
"The requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon," the message read on the MHA website.
Also Watch
Explaining the outage, he said the websites have been down since afternoon after it was noticed that there was a "storage area networking system" failure. "The same is being addressed. It is only a hardware failure," Rai, who has been working in the field of cyber security since 1998, said.
"There is no hacking or cyberattack," Rai, who heads the cyber security unit, said.
Rai, who was earlier heading the computer emergency response team, said that nearly a dozen government websites hosted by National Infomatics Centre, including defence, home, department of law and labour, were affected due to the outage.
"The hardware is being replaced and they will be up very soon," Rai said.
Earlier Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted, "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (http://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken."
The website of the home ministry was temporarily taken down as part of extra precautions.
An official spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said the National Informatics Centre, which hosts the MHA site, is upgrading the security system of the website which has led to its temporary suspension.
"The requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon," the message read on the MHA website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation