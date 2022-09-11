'No Happiness or Sadness. Just Reading Religious Books': 2018 MP Serial Killer 'Reforms' Self in Jail

Adesh Khamra, a tailor from a small Madhya Pradesh town, is no ordinary offender – he is accused of killing more than 30 people but the 52-year-old is now seeking to turn a new leaf in his life by taking refuge in religious and motivational books in jail.

According to officials of Bhopal’s Central Jail, where Khamra is lodged, the undertrial is often found engrossed in religious scriptures , a far cry from his image of a dreaded man accused of committing heinous crimes.

The shocking murder of four security guards allegedly by a teenager, Shivprasad Dhurve (18), in Sagar district and Bhopal in less than a week recently has brought back the horrific memories of serial killer Khamra.

He faced 34 cases of murder, which police claimed, he has admitted to committing after his arrest in 2018 most of the victims were truck drivers – but was acquitted in one of them. In my observation, Adesh Khamra has become a person unaffected by any circumstances. No emotion, happiness or sadness, affects him.

He is educated and spends most of his time reading religious and motivational books though he had been a vicious criminal, a senior official told

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here