No Harsh Lockdown in MP, Says CM Shivraj as State Sees Steep Rise in Covid-19 Cases

After a marathon review of the Covid-19 situation, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on Sunday has decided against imposing a harsh lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, even as the state witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

“We don’t wish to impose another phase of lockdown as it hampers economic activities badly,” said CM Chouhan on Sunday evening in Bhopal.

The state government recently announced night curfew (10pm-6am) in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Vidisha and Ratlam in view of the soaring COVID-19 cases. The same was imposed in Dhar on Sunday.

Bhopal and Indore have reported 614 and 1,038 cases in the last two days, throwing the administration and residents of these virus-hit cities into a tizzy.

Meanwhile, districts like Jabalpur, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri are also witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infection. The Chouhan’s government said that no coercive measures will be taken, urging the administration in districts to raise awareness and ask traders to impose self-regulation in markets. However, he said that more districts can be placed under a night curfew.

Recently, several market associations, including New Market, 10 number, Sarafa, Chowk Bazaar and others had a meeting where it was decided that shops will be closed down by 8pm in the wake of the pandemic.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra told the media on Monday that the state government is prepared to deal with a possible surge in COVID-19 cases. Guidelines will be altered in case the infection trend alters path, he said.

“We have sufficient ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen and other equipment,” Mishra said.

The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1,78,117 with 11,765 active cases as on November 22. The daily rise in cases that hovered around less than 1,000 till few days ago reached 1798 on Sunday in the state.

The administration in cities like Bhopal and Indore announced that Rs 1,000 challan will be slapped for not wearing a face mask and violating the COVID-19 guidelines.