With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday tomorrow, a range of things have been planned by the BJP and those who revere the leader and his work for the country. From blood donation camps, to 56-inch thaalis, a grand yet meaningful celebration will be seen across states.

56-Inch Thaali With 56 Items

A Delhi-based restaurant will launch a thali in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, reports say. The ARDOR 2.1 restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, will serve a large-sized thali with 56 items, with customers able to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

This unique concept was developed by the ARDOR 2.1 restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi. Sumit Kalara, the restaurant’s owner, told ANI, “I adore Prime Minister Modi Ji; he is the pride of our country, and we wanted to give him something special for his birthday, so we created the ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to give him this thali and invite him to eat here. But, for security reasons, we can’t do that, so this is for all of his adoring fans. Please join us in enjoying this thali “.



PM To Auction Off All His Gifts for Namami Gange Mission

A model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and sporting memorabilia of the Commonwealth Games medallists gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the around 1,200 items that will be auctioned starting Saturday. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said at a press conference here on Friday that a statue of Lord Ganesha, models of the upcoming Ram temple at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, will also be part of the e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to prime minister, proceeds of which will go to the Namami Gange Mission. Yogiraj, who sculpted the monolithic 28-ft statue of Netaji which was recently unveiled by Modi at India Gate, had in April gifted a model statue of Bose.

Shri @NarendraModi is the first PM to ever decide to auction off all of his gifts! The money raised from online auction will be used to further the worthy goal of protecting country's lifeblood, the Holy River Ganga.

“Glad to have met @yogiraj_arun today. Grateful to him for sharing this exceptional sculpture of Netaji Bose,” Modi had tweeted on April 5. The young artist, who had also sculpted the statue of Adi Shankaracharya which was installed at Kedarnath in November 2021, had shared images of the black model statue of Netaji after meeting the prime minister in April this year. “Got the opportunity to present 2ft monolithic stone model of Subhas Chandra Bose to @narendramodi Ji.., ” he had tweeted. Reddy, while interacting with reporters, said, sporting memorabilia gifted to the prime minister by several sportspersons will be part of the auction. A ministry official said 24 new sporting memorabilia will be part of the auction. READ MORE

BJP’s Sewa Pakhwada

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as Sewa Pakhwada, a 15-day service activity programme that will run until October 2.

On Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda held a videoconference with all party legislators to brief them on how to commemorate the occasion. “Naddaji told us very clearly that there would be no pujas or havans, and no cake cutting,” a BJP Lok Sabha MP told the Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity. “We should concentrate on giving talks, informing people about our work, and organising blood donation drives.’

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday said it will celebrate Modi’s birthday as “sewa pakhwada” and hold a special race with participants from slums as part of events beginning September 17 to mark the occasion. The race will be flagged off by Union Home minister Amit Shah on October 18, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Thursday. Around 10,000 children and youth from slums of the city will participate in the race under age categories of 10-15 years for 2.5 km and 16-20 years for 5 km, he said.

The “sewa pakhwada” (service fortnight) will be observed from September 17 (PM Modi’s Birthday) to October 2 during which various programmes will be held, Gupta said. Thousands of blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes will also be organised, he said. The cross-country race will be flagged off by Shah from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, he said. Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari said all the participants of the race will be given a certificate. Apart from this, a prize money of up to Rs 3 lakh will also be given to the winners under different categories. READ MORE

Gold Rings for Infants Born on Day

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 (Saturday) by distributing gold rings for newborn infants, 720 kilogrammes of fish, among other things.

“We have identified the government RSRM hospital in Chennai and decided that all children born on the Prime Minister’s birthday will be given a gold ring,” said L Murugan, minister of state for fisheries and information and broadcasting.

In response to a question about the initiative’s cost, he stated, “It will be about 2-gm gold per ring, which is about Rs 5,000.” The local unit of the party has estimated that 10-15 deliveries will take place at the hospital on that day. “This is not a gift. We are simply commemorating our Prime Minister’s birthday by welcoming babies born on that day,” he explained.

A Tech Twist With Namo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday can now also be celebrated in a fun and tech-savvy way thanks to new creative features added to the NaMo App. Users of the NaMo App can send their birthday greetings to the Prime Minister by recording a video message or uploading a photo. People can also access a new feature called ‘Family E-card.’ Before sending a greeting to the PM, a user can include their entire family in one greeting. The feature is intended to bring people from all over the country together to send Prime Minister Modi their best wishes. READ MORE

The Family e-Card feature allows users to compile their best wishes from village elders, grandparents, friends, and family members living far away into one best wishes digital greeting card.

Various pledges for a plethora of causes have also been provided for people to better serve their country. Some of these are:

• A Pledge for TB Mukt Bharat: A pledge to adopt a TB patient and assured medium for delivery of essential services such as nutrition, medicines, awareness etc.

• LiFE: Pro-Planet People: Users can share pictures showcasing their move towards PM Modi’s globally accepted mantra of ‘Lifestyle For Environment’.

• Blood Donation: By sharing videos donating blood, users will not only make an invaluable contribution to those that need it the most, but will inspire countless others to follow suit.

• Leading Digital India: Users can post a video of adopting a digital/tech innovation in thier daily life or helping another person adopt one.

• Swachh Bharat: Videos where people have taken an initiative to clean their vicinities.

• Vocal for Local to Become Aatmanirbhar: Users will share a picture of a happy vendor from whom they have purchased a locally produced item that is making them Aatmanirbhar.

PM Modi’s ‘Cheetah Plan’

The Prime Minister’s plans for the day also are unique. According to his office, PM Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat.

A specially customised B747 jumbo jet earlier arrived in the Namibian capital to bring eight cheetahs to India’s Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh where they will be re-introduced after the wild cats faced extinction in the 1950s. “A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger,” the High Commission of India in Windhoek tweeted on Wednesday.

Eight cheetahs, five female and three male, will be brought to Jaipur in Rajasthan on September 17 in the cargo aircraft as part of an inter-continental translocation project. They will then be flown from Jaipur to their new home — Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh — in helicopters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release these cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday on September 17.

