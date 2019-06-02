Take the pledge to vote

No Hawking, No Mocking: Toy Seller Arrested After Video of Him Mimicking Politicians Goes Viral

The toy seller was sent to judicial custody for 10 days after confessing to the magistrate that he was being produced in court for the 12th time and was a repeat offender.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
No Hawking, No Mocking: Toy Seller Arrested After Video of Him Mimicking Politicians Goes Viral
Video grab of toy seller Avdhesh Dubey.
New Delhi: A hawker who sold toys on trains was on Friday arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Surat after a video of him mimicking and mocking politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral on social media. However, an official clarified that he was held for unauthorised hawking and not for his act.

The RPF filed an FIR against the hawker, identified as Avdhesh Dubey, under Sections 44 (prohibition on hawking and begging), 145B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage), 147 (unlawful entry into trains), among others.

The six-minute clip features Dubey selling toys while mimicking politicians or by referring to their political language. The video shows Dubey calling a baby boy "Modi ji" as he offers the mother a toy.

Passengers on the train who chose to bargain with him were told, "Tab kaise vikas hoga desh ka (how will the country develop)?"




Dubey parodied a host of other politicians such as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A native of Varanasi, Dubey migrated to Valsad a few years ago and has since been selling toys in passenger trains. After his arrest, he was produced before the magistrate where he confessed that he has been produced before a court for the 12th time for the same crime. The court then sent the repeat offender to judicial custody for 10 days. The charges against him, it was cleared, have nothing to do with the utterances in the video.

"The charges against him have nothing to do with the utterances in the so called viral video. The same person was booked earlier several times in different Posts for unauthorised hawking," an official said.
