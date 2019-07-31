No Hike in Electricity Tariffs in Delhi for Fifth Consecutive Year, Says Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital for the fifth consecutive year after power regulator DERC announced significant reduction in fixed charges on electricity in the city.
The chief minister further said Delhi had the lowest power tariffs in the country and the only place with 24x7 electricity.
Congratulations DelhiFor fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country nowAnd Del is the only place in India wid 24×7 electricity— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 31, 2019
Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the chief minister had requested the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to reduce fixed charges three months ago.
Fix charges reduced by DERC. Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requested for the same 3 months ago. Thanks to DERC. pic.twitter.com/Pk3BdCFmHb— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) July 31, 2019
The DERC announced the new electricity tariffs for 2019-20, significantly bringing down fixed charges while raising energy charges.
DERC chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan said the new rates would be applicable from August 1.
As per the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from RS 140 to Rs 50.
The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from Rs 175 to Rs 100, Chauhan said.
The energy charges in the domestic category for those who are consuming above 1,200 units have been raised from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit. PTI BUN
