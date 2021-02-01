No Illegal Detention of Farmers, Investigation Carried Out in Transparent & Fair Manner: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to people not to believe in rumours about illegal detention of farmers protesting against three new agri laws and asserted that the investigation is being carried out in a fair and transparent manner. Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said 44 FIRs have been registered and 122 people arrested till now.

The information about the cases concerned has been updated on the official website of the Delhi Police as per guidelines of the Supreme Court to facilitate the public, he said. The kin of those arrested can also seek information from the police stations concerned.

"We appeal to the public to not believe in rumours. Investigation carried out by the Delhi Police is transparent and fair," Singhal said. According to the police, 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "There are various rumours being spread about illegal detention and missing of many farmers post January 26 violence. Delhi Police has registered 44 cases and arrested 122 persons so far." "Their details are available on Delhi Police website. No one has been illegally detained by the police," it added. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur with deployment of additional security forces and placement of multi-layered barricades and barbed wires amid apprehensions of more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh joining the protest.