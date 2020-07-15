No Immediate Plans for Total Lockdown in Bhopal, Clarify Authorities as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Ending speculation that the Madhya Pradesh state capital could be put into total lockdown for a few days to contain the coronavirus spread, Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania on Wednesday said the administration has no such plans.

"We will persist with a Sunday lockdown when all commercial establishments will remain closed, barring those supplying essential commodities," he said. "Locals won’t be allowed to step out of their homes on Sundays."

"We have no proposal under consideration for imposing lockdown in Bhopal," said Lavania, adding the areas where infection is spreading rapidly will be put under stringent measures.

A total lockdown was recently imposed in Ibrahimganj area in old Bhopal after fresh cases of infections were reported.

The situation in the city has not worsened to the extent that a total lockdown is needed, he said.

The publicity department on the state government also tweeted on Wednesday to clarify there are no plans to impose a total lockdown in MP from Thursday.