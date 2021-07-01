No Immediate Respite From Heat For Delhi, Rain Likely Next Week

There seems to be no respite for Delhi from the sweltering heat. On Thursday, the national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the city recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far. It was even seven notches above the normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave and humidity will continue in most parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan. Since the southwest monsoon has halted and is running behind its schedule, it will take another six to seven days for a majority of these areas to experience any showers.

According to the Met department, the monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and its adjoining states by July 7. However, some parts of Western UP may witness thunderstorms along with lightning and isolated rains this week.

The weather office has predicted that gusty winds with a speed ranging from 30-40 kilometres per hour are likely in parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana. At some places, lightning is likely too.

Heavy rains are likely to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Puducherry, Telangana and Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms and lightning Saturday in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. At the same time, parts of western UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar may also experience some showers.

Similarly, on July 4, heavy rain has been predicted in many areas of Bihar and the North East. Thunderstorms are likely to continue in some places in UP, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its adjoining areas have to wait a little longer for the wet spell. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the monsoons may reach Delhi by June 15. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi and other northern states.

