No Immediate Resumption of Trains & Flights, Masks to be Part of Life: How Govt Plans to Exit Lockdown 2.0

New Delhi: The Centre has not yet discussed the eventuality of extending the coronavirus lockdown post May 3 but relaxations in restrictions will be conditional, top government sources have told News18.

Sources said it was unlikely that train and flight services would be started soon after May 3 though permission could be granted for travel within the city.

Masks and social distancing are also going to become a way of life as the government may make masks compulsory for those wanting to step out of their homes. Offices may also be allowed to function under the same principles and curbs, sources say.

There are also no relaxations planned yet for allowing gatherings during marriages and religious functions. Shops selling essentials will continue operations though social distancing norms will have to be followed.

Keen on arresting the spread of coronavirus, the government is also likely to evaluate at regular intervals the different zones in the country. The relaxations, if any, will be given to green zones while red zones will be defined according to containment areas.

Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Indore are among the areas that will be in focus post May 3 as the number of cases rise.

The government, however, is of the opinion that a correct analysis of the situation in India can be done only after May 15.

