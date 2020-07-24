No Immediate Total Lockdown to be Imposed in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says after Review Meet

No immediate total lockdown will be imposed in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after an all party review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state on Friday.

"I had said at the all party meeting that there are two opinions: one that there should be a complete lockdown and the other that it was not needed," Vijayan said.

He added that the majority at the meet felt that there was no need for a total lockdown, but a triple lockdown should be put in place in cluster areas with intensified restrictions.

The Chief Minister, however, added that the government will think about a total lockdown at a later stage.

Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had said they will not support complete lockdown. "A Complete lockdown will lead to poverty and unemployment. Everybody is at their home and everybody is in economic slowdown and unemployment is rising," he said.

The state government had been mulling the possibility if a total lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state were on the rise.

Kerala recorded 885 new Covid-19 cases, of which 724 were affected through contact. The source of infection of 56 was unknown, while four deaths were also reported.

The state capital of Thiruvananthapuram is under lockdown till July 28. Coastal areas of the state have also been placed under in intense lockdown.