No Impact of Parrikar's Health on Goa Govt Functioning, Says Union Minister
Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is undergoing treatment at his residence since he returned to the state in October last year following hospitalisation at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while inspecting a construction site. (Image: ANI)
Panaji: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Saturday said the illness of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has had no impact on the functioning of the state government.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Republic Day function held here, which was also attended by senior BJP leader LK Advani.
Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is undergoing treatment at his residence since he returned to the state in October last year following hospitalisation at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Parrikar has attended only a few official functions since returning to the state and has hardly been seen in public.
"I don't think there is any impact of Parrikars illness on the functioning of the Goa government. Things are moving in the right direction," Naik said.
He said the only difference was that Parrikar was attending office less when compared to earlier times.
Expressing happiness at Advani's presence at the Republic Day function, Naik, Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, called it an "honour".
Advani arrived in the state on January 24 and Naik said the former's visit was a private one.
Advani is expected to be in the state till January 30.
