No Imposition of Total Lockdown Again, Says Goa Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said there was no question of imposing total lockdown again in the state in view of the spike in coronavirus cases. He said the government was fully prepared to tackle the outbreak.

"You cannot go on locking down areas. There is the concept of screening, home quarantine etc. It has to be a community effort. The CM is taking everybody into confidence to work out a consensus," he said.

On the situation in Mangor Hill, the state's first containment zone, Rane said a decision would be taken on "antibody testing" of coronavirus suspects there.