No Increase in Death Percentage in Second Wave, More Case of Breathlessness This Time: ICMR Head

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Monday said that there is no difference in percent of deaths between the first and the second wave and added that higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave.

Dr Bhargava while speaking at a virtual meet said that the country is witnessing more cases of breathlessness while in the last wave, symptoms like dry cough, joint pain, headaches were found.

“If you see the symptoms, severity is very less this time. In this wave, we have witnessed more cases of breathlessness while in the last wave, symptoms like dry cough, joint pain, headaches were more,” Balram Bhargava said, according to ANI.

His comments come on a day when the country reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave. There is no difference in the percent of death between the first wave and second wave from the data we have,” Balram Bhargava said.

The ICMR DG attributed the Covid rise to laxity, Covid inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation.

“We have had tremendous amount of laxity, Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation, of them some are of concern —UK, Brazilian and South African variants, which have been demonstrated to have higher transmissibility. We have also found a double mutant in India but the higher transmissibility of this is not established,” Bhargava said.

He reiterated that RT-PCR test is gold standard of testing adding that there is no chance of missing detection of any mutant in the tests.

