No Indication of Covid Third Wave in Maharashtra So Far: Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there is no indication of the Covid-19 third wave hitting the state. “As of now, there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra. However, the daily tally is likely to increase due to crowding to celebrate festivals," Tope was quoted as saying on Monday by the Hindustan Times.

However, he warned of an increase in infection cases due to the upcoming festivals but the transmission can be curbed by increasing the pace of vaccination.

The remark comes as vaccinologist Dr Gangandeep Kang said local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country may add up to form a third wave of the pandemic. Kang had said while there might be a third wave, the scale will not be like before. He noted that after the second wave, maybe a quarter of the country’s population continues to be susceptible to the virus. But he said the same numbers and the same patterns like in the second wave will be unlikely.

“Now if that will collect to form a third wave, that may happen if we have a lot of behaviour change around festivals, but the scale is not going to be anything like what we saw before," he added.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra saw a dip on Monday as the state reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9. The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases, the official said.

The daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip on Monday compared to the previous day when Maharashtra recorded 3,413 infections and 49 deaths.

