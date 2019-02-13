English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Information on Deaths Related to Demonetisation, Says PMO
The then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had told Rajya Sabha in response to a question on December 18, 2018 that according to information available three officials of State Bank of India and one of its customers died during the period of demonetisation.
A file image of demonetised currency notes of 500 and 1000. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office has said it holds no "information" related to the deaths in the aftermath of demonetisation, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.
The Central Public Information Officer of the PMO made the claim before the Central Information Commission which was hearing the case of an RTI applicant who was not provided with the information within the mandated period of 30 days after filing of his application.
